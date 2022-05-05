Mets vs. Phillies: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Thursday’s game

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will only be available on local TV or on MLB Network. Taijuan Walker will get the ball for the Mets against Aaron Nola for the Phillies.

The Mets are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now and currently hold the best record in the National League at 18-9. The Mets are coming off of a series split with the Atlanta Braves. New York has already taken the first two series of the year against the Phillies with a record of 4-2. Pete Alonso seems to be back to the form he was in when he won NL ROTY. The first baseman is hitting .260 with five home runs and 21 RBI so far this season.

The Phillies have been sliding, sitting as 11-14 on the season, and just dropped a two-game set to the Texas Rangers. They will look to find some answers against a Mets team they’ve struggled against this season and just lost two of three over the past weekend. Zack Wheeler has been strong over his last two starts , including a 7.2 outing on Thursday, allowing six hits and no runs. This was his second straight scoreless outing.

Mets vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 6:45 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast:SNY

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mets +120 Phillies -140

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mets +120

The Mets have played some excellent baseball this season and will keep it rolling in Philadelphia. Aaron Nola lost his two starts against the Mets, allowing three runs in each appearance. The Met’s splits home and away are almost identical, so there should be no drop-off on the road. Take the Mets.

Game prop pick: Mets Total Team Runs Over 3.5 (-120)

The Mets are averaging about four runs per game this season and have scored three runs against Nola in his starts. They should keep up that average and be able to produce another run or two.

