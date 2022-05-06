Mets vs. Phillies: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Friday’s game

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets while the Phillies counter with Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA).

New York (19-9) heads into this one with a ton of momentum as they erased a 7-1 deficit in the top of the ninth inning in Thursday’s game. This was the team’s biggest comeback in a game since 1997. The Mets get to follow this up by sending their ace to the mound. Scherzer will be making his sixth start of the season but is coming off his worst start of the season, where he gave up four earned runs over six innings against the Phillies.

Philadelphia (11-15) faces Scherzer for the third time this season. So far, the Phillies have managed 10 hits and five earned runs against him while striking out 16 times. They gave up a six-run lead in the ninth inning on Thursday and are in desperate need of a big win here. Gibson is facing the Mets in back-to-back starts. On April 30th, he pitched 4.1 innings and have up two hits and an unearned run while striking out three and walking five.

Mets vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: New York -160, Philadelphia +140

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: New York -160

Coming off their biggest comeback in 24 years and they get to send Scherzer to the mound? New York is the moneyline pick here. Philadelphia has a solid lineup on paper, but they haven’t been able to string together all-around performances where they all contribute. The Phillies have lost both games facing Scherzer this season, and that will continue tonight.

Player prop pick: Jean Segura over 0.5 hits (-150)

Segura is one of the rare batters to hit Scherzer well. He is 10-30 against Scherzer in his career and has a hit in each game that Scherzer started against Philadelphia this season. He enters with a four-game hit streak that should move to five games after he collects at least one hit in tonight’s game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.