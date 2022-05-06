White Sox vs. Red Sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, MA. White Sox Vince Velasquez will get the start on the mound against the Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi.

As it’s a bit surprising, the White Sox have been struggling a bit this season. Luckily for them, Tim Anderson is starting to heat up which is much needed. They currently sit at 11-13 not far behind the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins. Vince Velasquez has struggled a bit to start the season. He’s currently 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA. They’ll need him to be his best as they will be facing Boston’s ace.

The Red Sox have been extremely disappointing to say the least. They are currently 10-16 and tied with the Orioles in last place of the AL East. Xander Bogaerts has been their best hitter by far and this is a big year for him. He likely will be out of Boston for next season. While he is the ace in Boston, Eovaldi hasn't been their best pitcher statistically. While he is 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA, Michael Wacha is 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA.

White Sox vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Vince Velasquez vs. Nathan Eovaldi

First pitch: 7:10 PM EST

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Red Sox local broadcast: New England Sports Network (NESN)

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -170, White Sox +150

To watch Friday’s White Sox-Red Sox matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.