Brewers vs. Braves: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Friday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. Et. The game takes place at Truist Park in Smyrna, GA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Brewers Eric Lauer will get the start on the mound against the Braves Jesse Chavez.

Recently, the Brewers have been playing like one of the best teams in baseball. While they’re 18-8, Milwaukee is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Rowdy Tellez is hitting .275 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs. On the mound, in four starts, Lauer has been stellar as he’s 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA.

After winning the World Series last season, the Braves have gotten off to a slow start. However, they got their star back in Ronald Acuña last week. Not only does he provide them power at the plate, but also gives them a great average hitter. Austin Riley has surprised a bit this year as he’s hitting .270 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs. Chavez will make his eighth appearance of 2022 and his fifth with the Braves after being traded from the Chicago Cubs. This will likely be a bullpen game for Atlanta.

Brewers vs. Braves

Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Jesse Chavez

First pitch: 7:20 PM EST

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin:

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Braves -115, Brewers -105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Braves -115

While the Brewers have been red hot, this is a needed series for the Braves. They need to get the bats going early, but this would be a great series for Atlanta to win. While the Braves have struggled hitting, they’ve hit the best at home.

Player prop pick: Coming soon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.