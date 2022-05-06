Athletics vs. Twins: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN. TBA will get the start for the Athletics, and Josh Winder will begin on the mound for the Twins.

Oakland’s struggles continue as they will look to avoid their seventh consecutive loss, coming off getting swept by the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays in consecutive series. [Sentence on pitcher] The Athletics rank No. 29 in on-base percentage, and Sheldon Neuse has been one of the few bright spots in his return to Oakland with a .313 batting average and .375 on-base percentage.

Minnesota lost the final two games of their series with the Baltimore Orioles this week, but they remain at the top of the AL Central standings. Winder made four appearances with one start in 2022 and will go into Friday’s matchup with a 2.20 ERA over 16.1 innings of work in his rookie season. He threw six shutout innings in his first career start his last time out in a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Twins have an average offense led by Byron Buxton, who is one home run away from the league lead with 8 homers.

Athletics vs. Twins

Pitchers: TBA vs. Josh Winder

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: TBD

