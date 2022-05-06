Rays vs. Mariners: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Seattle Mariners with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA. Matt Wisler will start for the Rays, while Logan Gilbert will get the ball for the Mariners.

Tampa Bay swept the Oakland Athletics earlier this week and won their fourth game in a row by beating Seattle 4-3 in Game 1 of this four-game series. Wisler made 10 appearances so far this season with two starts with a 1.50 ERA through 12 innings pitched. This will be a bullpen game for Tampa Bay, so expect to see plenty of pitchers appear for the Rays. Tampa Bay has an average offense through the first month, and Wander Franco has been impressive in his second MLB season with a .300 batting average and a team-leading 4 home runs as a 21-year-old.

Seattle scored just 2 runs when they were swept by the Houston Astros this week, so they’ll be looking to avoid a five-game losing streak on Friday night. Logan Gilbert has been fantastic for the Mariners with a 0.64 ERA through five starts. He has not allowed more than 1 run to this point of the season in his second year in the MLB. Seattle’s offense was gone silent this week, but Ty France continues to hit. He has a .330 batting average and a team-high 5 home runs and 21 RBIs.

Rays vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Matt Wisler vs. Logan Gilbert

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Mariners -130, Rays +110

To watch Friday’s Rays-Mariners matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.