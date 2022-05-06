Cardinals vs. Giants: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Giant’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jordan Hicks will grab the ball for the Cardinals against Alex Wood for the Giants.

The Cardinals (15-10) enter Friday night’s contest 4-1 in their last five games. They took game one of this series 7-1 behind a strong performance from starter Miles Mikolas who went 5.2 allowing seven hits, one run, and striking out three. The Cardinals' offense collected 12 hits in the series opener.

The Giants ( 14-11) are riding a four-game losing streak into tonight’s contest and lost six of the last seven. The offense has been a problem they’ve scored one run in four of those losses. Joc Pederson has been their best hitter this season with a .295 average with six home runs. Carlos Rodon has been their best starter with a 1.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 29 innings.

Cardinals vs. Giants

Pitchers: Jordan Hicks vs. Alex Wood

First pitch: 10:15 PM ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Spots Midwest

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Cardinals +105 , Giants -125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Cardinals +105

The Cardinals took game 1 of the series, and their offense has performed better than the Giants over the past few games. Woods has been up and down in his starts against the Cardinals in his career. He hasn’t been lights out this season. Take the team that’s playing better — simple as that.

