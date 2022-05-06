Dodgers vs. Cubs postponed Friday due to inclement weather

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs will have to wait an extra day before getting their series underway at Wrigley Field. Friday’s game between the two clubs has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Today’s game against Dodgers has been postponed due to inclement weather.



Makeup game tomorrow (6:40 p.m. CT) as second game of split doubleheader. First game moved up to 12:05 p.m. CT (from 1:20 p.m. CT). — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 6, 2022

The game will be made up Saturday as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will begin at 1:05 p.m. ET, followed by the second game at 7:40 p.m. ET. Clayton Kershaw and Justin Steele are the probable pitchers for Game 1.

The Dodgers (16-7) own the best record in the National League and have won three in a row. They also own the largest run differential in the Majors (+57), thanks to a pitching staff that has allowed only 57 runs through 23 games. That’s at least 21 fewer runs allowed than any other team.

The Cubs (9-15) are going through what they hope is a relatively short rebuild. The offense has really scuffled of late, scoring just 19 runs over its past nine games. The day before that dry spell began, the Cubs notched a 21-0 victory over the Pirates, the largest shutout win in the franchise’s long history.