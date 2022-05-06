Mets vs. Phillies postponed Friday due to inclement weather

With steady rain in the forecast all day in Philadelphia, Friday’s game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 20.

The Mets (19-9) hold a 5.5-game lead in the National League East and staged one of the greatest comebacks in recent memory on Thursday in Philadelphia. Trailing 7-1 entering the ninth inning, the Mets scored seven runs — including four with two outs — to grab victory from the jaws of defeat. They rank fourth in MLB in OPS (.723) and seventh in ERA (3.31).

The Phillies (11-15) will have to stew in the disappointment of that epic defeat for another day. They have lost four consecutive games and five of their past six. Philadelphia’s power-packed lineup really hasn’t started clicking yet; Bryce Harper is hitting .240 with a .297 on-base percentage while fighting through an elbow injury. Kyle Schwarber does have seven homers, but is batting just .195.