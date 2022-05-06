Rangers vs. Yankees postponed Friday due to inclement weather

The New York Yankees announced earlier this hour that their game tonight versus the Texas Rangers has been postponed due to inclement weather. Tonight’s game will be made up Sunday as part of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s Yankees-Rangers game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather and will be made up on Sunday, May 8, as the second game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 1:35pm. Only tickets dated Sunday, May 8 will be valid for the doubleheader. pic.twitter.com/S2C6TTcIG1 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 6, 2022

The second game of the doubleheader will follow about 40 minutes following the final pitch of Game 1.

The Rangers (10-14) have been on a bit of a roll as winners of four games in a row. Their pitching staff has been a pleasant surprise recently, with a 2.42 ERA (second-best in MLB) and a .183 opponents’ batting average over the past 15 days.

The Yankees (18-7) are coming off of an 11-game winning streak which has catapulted them to the best record in the Majors. The Yankees crushed 23 homers during their streak and now lead MLB with 35 home runs. Ace Gerrit Cole was scheduled to start Friday’s game; the Yankees have yet to announce when he will start next.