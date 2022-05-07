Pirates vs. Reds: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Saturday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH. The starting pitching matchup for Game 1 of today’s doubleheader between these two teams will feature Reds rookie Connor Overton and the Pirates’ Opening Day starter, J.T. Brubaker.

Brubaker will be looking to earn the first win by a Pirates starter this season; Pittsburgh’s rotation is 0-10 with a 5.55 ERA this year. The Bucs (10-14) have dropped six of their past eight games. One bright spot recently is outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who has five hits in his past 14 at-bats

The Reds (3-22) are bad. And they are on pace to being historically bad. After splitting their first four games of the season, they have lost 21 of their past 22 games. Their team ERA (8.91) is three runs worse than any other team in the league. They also have the lowest OPS among all offenses (.585).

Pirates vs. Reds

Pitchers: J.T. Brubaker vs. Connor Overton

First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Pirates -120, Reds +100

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.