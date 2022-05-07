Yankees vs. Rangers postponed Saturday due to inclement weather

Continued rain on the east coast has resulted in yet another postponement in the Big Apple. The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers had their second consecutive game postponed due to inclement weather. The Yankees announced Saturday morning that their game will be postponed to Monday. That means the Yankees and Rangers will play a doubleheader on Sunday to make up for Friday’s game, and then play again on Monday in what was a scheduled day off for both teams.

Today’s Yankees-Rangers game (Saturday, May 7) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather and will be played Monday, May 9 at 1:05pm at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/RfPCxIZx6B — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 7, 2022

The Rangers are 10-14 on the season and six games out of first place in the AL West, but they had won four straight prior to the postponements. The Rangers offense has been fairly middling this season, with Nathaniel Lowe leading the team with a .720 OPS. Marcus Semien, the team’s big addition this offseason, has struggled to an early slash line of .179/.252/.242. In 24 games, their starting pitchers have only managed 24 quality starts and relief pitcher Brock Burke leads the roster with three wins.

The Yankees are 18-7 and in first place in the AL East with a two-game lead on the Red Sox. Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge are tied for the league lead with nine home runs and are among the league leaders with a combined 40 RBIs. Starting pitchers Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgomery, and Nestor Cortes all have managed sub-3.00 ERAs through their first five starts.