Dodgers vs. Cubs: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs square off in a Saturday doubleheader, with first pitch of the first game set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Both games take place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers in the first game, while the Cubs give the ball to Drew Smyly.

The Dodgers once again look like World Series contenders, and Kershaw is at the forefront of this star-studded lineup. The lefty has been on fire this year, going 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA in four starts. He’ll look to keep that up against a struggling Cubs lineup. The Dodgers are tied for 10th in runs scored so far, with Freddie Freeman and Chris Taylor providing the most efficient hitting at the start of the year.

The Cubs have been futile offensively, scoring just nine runs in the last six games. They are coming off back-to-back losses at the hands of their crosstown rivals, and the task doesn’t get much easier with Kershaw on the mound Saturday. Patrick Wisdom and Seiya Suzuki have been the lone bright spots for this bunch.

Dodgers vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Kershaw vs. Smyly, TBD vs. TBD

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET, 7:40 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds (Game 1): Dodgers -235, Cubs +190

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Dodgers (-235)

LA is the better team and comes into this contest with better form. The Dodgers have their ace on the mound and the Cubs are struggling offensively. Don’t overthink this one. Take LA on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Kershaw to record a win (-105)

This was at plus money earlier in the day, but quickly shifted to -105. There’s little evidence to suggest Kershaw will have a poor showing against the Cubs, who he has dominated in his career. Chicago is out of sorts offensively and even in the friendly confines of Wrigley Field, this offense is unlikely to send Kershaw to the cleaners.

