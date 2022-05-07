Tigers vs. Astros: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros with first pitch for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX and will air on FS1 in the Tigers market and FS1 in the Astros market. A couple of southpaws will be on the mound to start this game: The Tigers’ Eduardo Rodriguez and the Astros’ Framber Valdez.

The Tigers (8-17) enter Saturday with the worst record in the American League. Rodriguez hasn’t performed well through the first month after signing a big free-agent contract in the offseason, allowing 12 earned runs in 21.2 innings. Detroit is 0-4 in his starts. But the Tigers’ offense hasn’t provided much support either. They rank last in the Majors in homers (11), slugging percentage (.310) and runs per game (3.4) as lineup staples such as star rookie Spencer Torkelson, Jonathan Schoop and Javier Baez have all been ice cold of late.

The Astros (16-11) have won five straight games, thanks in large part to a pitching staff that has permitted just two earned runs in 31.2 innings. Valdez has thrown decently this season, but Houston is 0-4 in his past four starts because it has scored a combined total of eight runs. Second baseman Jose Altuve has six hits in his previous 10 at-bats, including a couple of home runs. Shortstop Jeremy Pena’s six HRs and 11 extra-base hits lead all MLB rookies.

Tigers vs. Astros

Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Astros -200, Tigers +170

You can live stream the game at FS1 or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.