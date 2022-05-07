White Sox vs. Red Sox: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Saturday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, MA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The starting pitching matchup features two hurlers on opposite ends of the spectrum right now: Chicago’s overpowering Dylan Cease and Boston’s scuffling Nick Pivetta.

The White Sox (12-13) have won four games in a row and will now turn to their hottest hurler to extend that streak. Cease (2.48 ERA, .165 opponents’ average) is coming off of his best start of the year: 7 shutout innings, 1 hit, no walks and 11 K’s versus the Angels. Outfielder Luis Robert is 9-for-20 over his past five games and hit a home run over the Green Monster in Friday’s win over the Red Sox.

The Red Sox (10-17) are all out of sorts. The offense isn’t performing up to expectations. Fans are already booing Trevor Story. Their bullpen has the second-worst ERA in the American League. Pivetta will carry a 7.84 ERA into today’s start. He has served up four HRs in 20.2 innings, and batters are hitting .304 against him. On the bright side, J.D. Martinez is hitting .378 with seven RBIs and seven extra-base hits during a nine-game hitting streak.

White Sox vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Nick Pivetta

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: White Sox -125, Red Sox +105

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: White Sox -125

A part of me feels like this is a sucker bet because that Red Sox lineup is just too good to stay this dormant for much longer, especially at home. But the White Sox have a huge advantage on the mound today, and players such as Robert and Tim Anderson have been swinging a hot bat, so go with the lighter shade of sock.

Player prop pick: Luis Robert OVER 0.5 RBIs (+130)

The star outfielder from Cuba has been on fire recently and has a favorable pitcher-batter matchup. Robert has a strong 48.3 hard-hit rate, which nearly matches Pivetta’s hard-hit rate allowed. His expected stats are off the charts right now, and he has driven in five runs over his past five games. With Anderson setting the table by getting on base consistently, Robert should have multiple RBI opportunities Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.