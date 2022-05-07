Nationals vs. Angels: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Saturday’s game

The Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 9:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Washington will start Josiah Gray (3-2, 3.12 ERA) while Los Angeles sends Michael Lorenzen (3-1, 3.04 ERA) to the mound.

The Nationals (9-19) have lost three games in a row, including this three-game series's first game. Washington looked like it was building momentum, taking two of three against the San Francisco Giants, but then they dropped their last series against the Colorado Rockies. Gray got the win in his previous outing, pitching six innings and giving up only one hit while walking four and striking out three.

The Angels (18-10) have won three straight and are starting to heat up. The return of Mike Trout from injury has sparked this lineup, and they are giving their starting pitchers more run support. In his last start, Lorenzen had the longest outing of his season so far. He pitched 8.1 innings and gave up nine hits with three earned runs while walking and striking out two.

Nationals vs. Angels

Pitchers: Josiah Gray vs. Michael Lorenzen

First pitch: 9:07 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Washington +135, Los Angeles -155

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -155

When this Angels lineup is firing on all cylinders, it is tough to bet against them. Gray is up for a tough test early in his career. Los Angeles has converted Lorenzen back to a starter, and it looks like they will let him pitch deeper into games. Look for the Angels to win this one.

Player prop pick: Michael Lorenzen under 3.5 strikeouts (-135)

This season, Lorenzen has only had more than four strikeouts in one game, and it was April 11th against the Miami Marlins. The Washington lineup isn’t the strongest, but they should strike out fewer than four times.

