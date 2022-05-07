Mets vs. Phillies postponed for second straight day

At some point, the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are going to play a game this weekend. But Mother Nature has yet to cooperate.

After Friday’s game between the National League East rivals was postponed due to rain, Saturday’s game suffered the same fate. It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, with Game 1 scheduled to begin at 12:35 p.m. ET

Today's game between the Phillies and New York Mets has been rescheduled due to rain. It will be made up tomorrow, Sunday, May 8.



Game 2 will start about 40 minutes following the final pitch of the early game. New York’s Chris Bassitt and Philadelphia’s Zach Eflin are the scheduled starting pitchers for that opener.

Friday’s game will be made up on Aug. 20.

While the Phillies (11-15) have lost four consecutive games, the Mets have won four of their past six and sit in first place in the NL East at 19-9 overall. No victory was sweeter than Thursday’s, which saw the Mets improbably storm back from a six-run deficit in the ninth inning to claim a memorable 8-7 triumph in Philly.