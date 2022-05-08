Dodgers vs. Cubs: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs square off on Sunday, May 8th with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and will be ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball feature. Walker Buehler (3-1, 2.12 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles while Chicago will counter with Marcus Stroman (1-3, 5.13 ERA).

The Dodgers dropped two of three games to the Arizona Diamondbacks two weeks ago, and it looked like they may be in for a slump. Los Angeles was able to get better performances from its starting pitchers, and the lineup woke up. They send Buehler to the mound for the sixth time this season. In his last outing, he pitched five innings and gave up six hits, no runs and struck out five.

The Cubs signed Stroman to be their ace in the offseason, and he has fallen short of expectations to begin the year. This will be his sixth outing of the season, and Chicago lost the first four games he started. Most recently, Stroman pitched seven innings and only gave up two hits looking like the ace that Chicago was hoping for.

Dodgers vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Marcus Stroman

First pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Los Angeles -200, Chicago +170

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -200

Buehler has a better chance of a solid outing than Stroman, and the Dodgers lineup has more upside. Chicago has surprised teams this season, but I think that Los Angeles takes this one.

Player prop pick: Mookie Betts over 0.5 hits (-240)

Betts is riding an eight-game hit streak heading into Sunday night’s matchup. He is also no stranger to having to face Marcus Stroman. Betts is 8-for-37 in his career against Stroman. That only equates to a .216 batting average but combine that with the streak he is on, and he should tally at least one hit in this game.

