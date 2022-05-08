Tigers vs. Astros: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

On Sunday, May 8th the Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros with first pitch for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston and will be available on MLB.tv with a subscription or on local TV. Detroit sends Wily Peralta (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound in a bullpen game while the Astros will give the ball to Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.15 ERA).

The Tigers (8-17) have dropped four straight games including the first three of this four-game series. Each game so far in this series has seen Houston win 3-2. Their starters have been solid, but their bullpen has crumbled and their lineup hasn’t given them much run support.

The Astros (16-11) have won six games in a row and are looking for back-to-back series sweeps on Sunday. Odorizzi will start his sixth game of the season. In his last outing, he pitched 6.2 innings and gave up four hits while striking out three and only walking one. Houston has been able to do just enough to secure the win and their bullpen deserves a lot of credit.

Tigers vs. Astros

Pitchers: Undecided vs. Jake Odorizzi

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Astros -180, Tigers +155

You can live stream the game at FS1 or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.