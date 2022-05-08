Mets vs. Phillies: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Sunday’s game

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies square off in a doubleheader on Sunday with first pitch for game 1 set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. New York will send Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA) to the mound while Philadelphia counters with Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93 ERA).

The Mets (19-9) were able to take the first game of this series 8-7 on Thursday. Mother Nature caused Friday and Saturday’s games to be postponed, leading to the double-header on Sunday. New York is 3-2 over their last five games. Scherzer gets the starting nod and will take the mound for the sixth time this season. In his last outing, he went six innings and gave up five hits and four earned runs while striking out nine.

The Phillies (11-15) have lost four straight. In the first game of this series, they saw a six-run lead evaporate in the top of the ninth inning and took the surprising loss. Philadelphia needs to look to make a statement in the first game of the doubleheader to spark some momentum. Gibson faced the Mets in his last start and only lasted 4.1 innings giving up two hits and one earned run.

Mets vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch of Game 1: 12:35 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Mets -145, Phillies +125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mets -145

The Phillies will look to put their epic Thursday night collapse behind them when they face Scherzer. When they saw the All-Star pitcher last week, Philadelphia clobbered him for four earned runs and three home runs. However, it wasn’t good enough as the Mets went on to defeat the Phillies 10-6.

On the season, Scherzer is 2-0 with an ERA of 2.00 in two road starts. As for the Phils, they will hope that Gibson can silence the Mets’ bats and give them a quality start. The 34-year-old starter has pitched well at home this season with a 2-0 record and 1.42 ERA. He should be able to hold his own on the mound, but it’s hard to trust the Phillies’ offense to hammer Scherzer again for the second straight outing.

Player prop pick: Max Scherzer over 7.5 strikeouts (-115)

The last time Scherzer faced the Phillies, he had nine strikeouts in six innings of work, which is not bad considering he gave up three home runs. This season, the 37-year-old pitcher has recorded 42 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched. Scherzer has gone over 7.5 strikeouts in three out of his last five starts and had seven strikeouts in his first start against the Phillies back on April 13.

