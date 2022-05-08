Blue Jays vs. Guardians: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Sunday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Alek Manoah (4-0, 1.45 ERA) will be on the mound for the Blue Jays, while the Guardians will give the ball to Konnor Pilkington.

The Blue Jays are looking for the four-game split against the Guardians after falling 8-2 Saturday night in the second game of the doubleheader. Toronto has a 7-6 record away from the Rogers Centre and has won two straight road series. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. currently has a six-game hitting streak and hit a home run on Thursday night. This season, he’s slugging .287 with seven home runs and 19 RBI.

The Guardians have won three out of their last four games and have played considerably well at home (6-5) this season. Cleveland started off the season rough, which included a seven-game losing streak at the end of last month. The Guardians are led by standout third baseman Jose Ramirez, who is hitting .310 with seven home runs and 29 RBI. Ramirez has a hit in all three games against the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Alex Manoah vs. Konnor Pilkington

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET-1

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -200, Guardians +170

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -200

The Blue Jays should be able to get back into the win column today with Manoah on the mound. The 24-year-old starter has been dominant this season, only allowing five earned runs in 31 innings pitched.

In his first two road starts, Manoah is 2-0 and has an ERA of 1.35. The Jays’ offense is only averaging 3.6 runs per game in their last five games. But they should be able to get going against southpaw Pilkington, who is making his first career MLB start.

Player prop pick: Alek Manoah over 6.5 strikeouts (+115)

We are going to take a shot on Manoah’s strikeouts against the Guardians, who don’t strike out a lot. Cleveland’s offense is averaging 7.52 strikeouts per game this season, which is good for fifth-best in the majors. The 24-year-old starting pitcher has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in three out of his first five starts. Two of those came against the Yankees.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.