 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cardinals vs. Giants: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

We go over how you can watch Sunday’s FS1 MLB broadcast featuring the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants

By DKNation Staff
/ new
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) scores after hitting a three run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

FS1 will host Sundays matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants with first pitch for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Oracle Arena in San Francisco and will air on Bally Sports Midwest Extra in the Cardinals market and NBC Sports BayArea in the Giants market. The Cardinals will give the ball to Dakota Hudson (2-2, 3.16 ERA), while the Giants will have Jakob Junis (1-0, 0.00 ERA) on the mound.

The Cardinals (16-11) are looking to win their second-straight series after losing 13-7 to the Giants on Saturday. St. Louis is 9-6 on the road and have not lost a series on the road this season. The Cardinals will look for Nolan Arenado to led the way, who’s been playing well this season. The star third baseman is hitting .347 at the plate with seven home runs and 24 RBI.

The Giants (15-12) snapped their five-game losing streak with the win on Saturday. San Fran scored double-digit runs for the first time since Apr. 24, where they defeated the Nationals 12-3. Wilmer Flores will play a key role in today’s game as he’s hitting .269 with three home runs and 19 RBI. The 30-year-old Flores hit a home run and drove in six RBI in yesterday’s win.

Cardinals vs Giants

Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. Jakob Junis
First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET
Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest Extra
Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports BayArea
Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App
Moneyline odds: Cardinals +110, Giants -130

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation