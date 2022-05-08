Cardinals vs. Giants: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Sundays matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants with first pitch for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Oracle Arena in San Francisco and will air on Bally Sports Midwest Extra in the Cardinals market and NBC Sports BayArea in the Giants market. The Cardinals will give the ball to Dakota Hudson (2-2, 3.16 ERA), while the Giants will have Jakob Junis (1-0, 0.00 ERA) on the mound.

The Cardinals (16-11) are looking to win their second-straight series after losing 13-7 to the Giants on Saturday. St. Louis is 9-6 on the road and have not lost a series on the road this season. The Cardinals will look for Nolan Arenado to led the way, who’s been playing well this season. The star third baseman is hitting .347 at the plate with seven home runs and 24 RBI.

The Giants (15-12) snapped their five-game losing streak with the win on Saturday. San Fran scored double-digit runs for the first time since Apr. 24, where they defeated the Nationals 12-3. Wilmer Flores will play a key role in today’s game as he’s hitting .269 with three home runs and 19 RBI. The 30-year-old Flores hit a home run and drove in six RBI in yesterday’s win.

Cardinals vs Giants

Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. Jakob Junis

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest Extra

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports BayArea

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Cardinals +110, Giants -130

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.