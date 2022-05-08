White Sox vs. Red sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

NBC and Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 11:35 a.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, MA. Dallas Keuchel (1-3, 8.40 ERA) will be on the mound for Chicago, while Michael Wacha (3-0, 1.38) will get the start for Boston.

The White Sox are currently on a five-game winning streak and took the first two games of this three-game set against the Red Sox. Chicago is only 4.3 runs per game in their last five games, but it’s better than how they were playing in April, where the White Sox had a seven-game losing streak. Standout shortstop Tim Anderson will play a big role in today’s game as he has five hits through the first two games. Anderson is also hitting .337 (team-high) with four home runs and nine RBI.

The Red Sox have struggled mightily, losing six out of their last eight games and currently trying to snap a four-game losing skid. One of the main reasons why Boston is not having a great season is because of their lack of offense. They are only averaging 2.4 runs per game in their last five games. On the season, Boston is producing 3.32 runs per game, which puts them 27th in the majors. If they want to get a win, then it will be up to Rafael Devers, who is hitting .293 with four home runs and 11 RBI this season.

White Sox vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Dallas Keuchel vs. Michael Wacha

First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC/Peacock

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC/Peacock

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App

Moneyline odds: White Sox +130, Red Sox -150

To watch Monday’s White Sox-Red Sox matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Peacock, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on Peacock or using the Peacock App.