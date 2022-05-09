Cubs vs. Padres: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego and will also be available on local TV. The Cubs will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks to start while the Padres will have MacKenzie Gore on the hill.

Chicago is in a woeful spot right now. They come into this game on a five-game losing skid and have won just three in their last 10 games. Over their last 20 games, they’ve only won five, so the group from the north side of Chicago isn’t having a particularly good time right now. Hendricks isn’t doing much better on the hill than his team is as a whole either. He’s got an ERA above 5.00 and has given up 19 earned runs in just over 30 innings pitched. In his last 10 innings of work, he’s given up 10 earned runs.

The Friars are handling their schedule much better, winning 19 of their last 30 games. They’re coming off a series win over the Miami Marlins, complete with a dramatic walk-off home run from Jorge Alfaro. Gore, a rookie making his fifth MLB appearance Monday, has been pretty dominant on the hill. He’ hasn’t pitched a ton, just 21 innings so far, but he’s been really good during them. On the year he’s allowed just four earned runs and has less than 10 walks to his name while he’s sat down 22 hitters via the strikeout.

Cubs vs. Padres

Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. MacKenzie Gore

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. EST

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: ESPN+ (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Cubs +145, Padres -165

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Padres -165

The Cubs are struggling to get anything going against anybody and the Padres are cruising along at a nice pace. The rookie Gore has been a nice addition to the rotation and is fitting in nicely at the big league level. He should have another good game tonight against a Chicago lineup that’s failed to be super productive recently, scoring just 11 runs in their last nine games

Player prop pick: Coming soon.

