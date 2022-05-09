Rockies vs. Giants: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Carlos Rodon will be on the hill for the home team, while Colorado will put their trust in Austin Gomber on the mound.

The Giants have been struggling in the last couple of weeks, losing seven of their last 10 games. They were spiraling out of control with a 5-game losing streak but were able to snap it over the weekend and put together two straight wins over the St. Louis Cardinals. Rodon has pitched well though, getting a tough draw by facing the LA Dodgers during their losing streak and only allowed two earned runs in a loss. On the year, he’s only given up five earned runs in 29 innings pitched and has struck out 41 hitters in that span.

The Rockies aren’t particularly hot or cold at the moment, winning six of their last 10 games and more recently winning two of their last four. They lost a rubber match to the Arizona Diamondbacks yesterday, so given their typical pattern, they’re due for a win tonight. Gomber doesn’t inspire as much confidence as Rodon does, though. He’s allowed 11 earned runs this season in 27.2 innings, striking out 26 hitters on the year. Those are solid numbers, leaving him with a 3.58 ERA, but it’s just not as good as his opponent for the night.

Rockies vs. Giants

Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Carlos Rodon

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. EST

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Rockies +200, Giants -250

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Giants -250

San Francisco looked to be struggling, but they’ve turned it around this weekend to start a two-game winning streak. They’re primed to extend it Monday night with Rodon on the hill, who has been stellar all season long.

Player prop pick: Coming soon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.