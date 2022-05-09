Guardians vs. White Sox: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Guardians will have Zach Plesac on the hill while the White Sox will put the ball in Michael Kopech’s hand.

Cleveland is just half a game behind the White Sox in the AL Central standings, with the two teams jockeying for second place. The Guardians are playing well, winning seven of their last 10 games. Plesac has been a bit iffy though on the mound, with an ERA over 4.00 this season. He’s also given up 10 earned runs in just his last 8.2 innings pitched, so he’s in a bit of a funk. Though Cleveland has won all three games between the two teams this season, with just one of those games decided by less than three runs.

Kopech will try and change that tonight, though. He has a good chance to as well with the way CWS is playing. They’re in the midst of a six-game win streak and Kopech has been pitching well this season, though he hasn’t gone very deep into any games. He sits with a 1.17 ERA in 23 innings pitched, allowing just three earned runs in that span. He’s made five starts this season but has yet to make it into the sixth inning in any of them so the bullpen might have to do some heavy lifting on the back end.

Guardians vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Zach Plesac vs. Michael Kopech

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. EST

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Guardians +150, White Sox -170

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: White Sox -170

The Sox are feeling themselves right now thanks to that win streak they’re currently riding. Plus Kopech has been dealing in all his starts, while Plesac is going through a bit of a rough patch over his last couple of appearances.

Player prop pick: Tim Anderson over 1.5 hits (+155)

Plesac has served up four home runs this season and has a 4.44 ERA. That likely means some hits for the White Sox Monday. Anderson is the best bet to keep up his hot play. The home run prop might be too much to go for, but over 1.5 hits for a guy batting .337 at plus money is a strong ticket to have.

