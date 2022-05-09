Rangers vs. Yankees: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees square off on Monday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jon Gray will throw for the Rangers with Nestor Cortes on the mound for the Yankees.

Texas (11-15) won the second game of a doubleheader with the Yankees yesterday in a 4-2 victory thanks to a home run from Brad Miller. Gray will make his second start off the injured list, and he allowed 3 earned runs on 5 hits and a walk with 3 strikeouts over 3 innings of work in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rangers have a No. 24 on-base percentage with Nathaniel Lowe as the top player to this point among the everyday hitters.

New York (19-8) is tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most wins in baseball as they look to win this series Monday afternoon. Cortes has gotten off to a fantastic start to the year after a breakout 2021 season with a 1.82 ERA through five outings early on. The Yankees rank sixth in runs per game with Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo tied for the league lead with 9 home runs.

Rangers vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Nestor Cortes

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -225, Rangers +185

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -225

The return on your investment will not be all that good in this one with such a small payout with a winning bet, but the Yankees will win this game Monday afternoon. New York has a sizeable advantage in the pitching matchup with a better lineup, so there’s not a great reason to expect an upset.

Player prop pick: Coming soon.

