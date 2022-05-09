Dodgers vs. Pirates: TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Monday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Monday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Julio Urias will throw for the Dodgers, while Jose Quintana will be the Pirates starter.

Los Angeles (19-7) will entered Monday with the best record in baseball and will go for their seventh consecutive victory. Urias’ excellence continues in 2022 as he will go win with a 1.88 ERA through five starts. The Dodgers average 5.15 runs per game, which leads the league. Freddie Freeman has been a fantastic addition with a .323 average and .400 on-base percentage.

Pittsburgh (11-16) lost two of three games against the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, and Quintana will go into Monday night with a 3.38 ERA heading into start No. 6. Pittsburgh ranks No. 22 in runs per game on an offense that is led by Ke’Bryan Hayes, who leads the team with a .318 batting average and .408 on-base percentage.

Dodgers vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Jose Quintana

First pitch: 6:35 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -250, Pirates +200

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Pirates +200

If you are looking for the safe pick, obviously you are going to go with the Dodgers, but there is far more value on taking Pittsburgh with +200 odds than getting Los Angeles at -250 odds. Urias is the better pitcher in this matchup, but Quintana has not allowed more than 3 earned runs in any of his starts. If he does that, it will keep the Pirates in the game with a chance at pulling off an upset as home underdogs.

Player prop pick: Julio Urias O5.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Dodgers starter has not been racking up the strikeouts early on as he threw more than 5.5 strikeouts just once in his first five starts of 2022, but he’s in a good spot to add more K’s. Urias will go up against a Pittsburgh lineup that averages the fifth-most strikeouts per game this season.

