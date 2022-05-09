Yankees lineup: Full batting order vs. Rangers on Monday, May 9

After a weekend filled with rain outs, the New York Yankees got back on the field on Mother’s Day for a doubleheader vs. the Texas Rangers. New York split the day-afternoon set to move to 19-8 on the season. A win on Monday will get the Yankees to 20 wins before reaching the 30-game mark. Gleyber Torres hit a walk-off HR in the first game on Sunday. Believe it or not it was Michael King who struggled in Game 2, allowing two runs in relief in the seventh inning in a 4-2 loss.

The Yankees will have Luis Severino on the hill for the series finale. Sevy has looked like his old self so far in 2022 after missing almost all of last season. He’s 2-0 with a 3.75 ERA and 23 Ks in 24.0 IP over five starts. The Yankees haven’t lost a game Severino has started this season. Run support will be big going up against Jon Gray.

Yankees starting lineup, Monday, May 9

TBD