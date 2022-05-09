Giants lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rockies on Monday, May 9

Despite having lost seven of their last 10 games, the San Francisco Giants are looking to get hot again and they have a chance to pick up their third straight win Monday night against the Colorado Rockies.

The game starts at 9:45 p.m. EST and will take place in the Bay Area. San Fran’s bats are hitting well recently, scoring 17 runs over their last two games to get back in the W column. the highlight of this group is probably Mike Yastrzemski, who is hitting near .300 on the season and just gets on base consistently. Wilmer Flores has more pop to his bat, hitting six doubles and three home runs this season, including a grand slam over the weekend.

Carlos Radon is projected to get the ball on the hill for the Giants and he’s been really good this season. His lone loss has come to the LA Dodgers and he only gave up two earned runs that night. Overall, he’s allowed just five earned runs in 29 innings of work this season, has struck out 41 hitters and given up just 10 walks.

Giants starting lineup, May 9

TBD