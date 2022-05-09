Brewers lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Reds on Monday, May 9

The Milwaukee Brewers dropped a series to the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, but they’re still in a solid place after winning seven of their previous 10 games heading into Monday’s bout with the Cincinnati Reds.

The game will take the Brew Crew to Great American Ballpark in Ohio to start the series with the hapless Reds, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST. Milwaukee is relatively healthy right now, with the exception of Andrew McCutchen who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Still, they have Rowdy Tellez, who is hitting .258 with seven home runs and a team-leading 24 RBIs. Shortstop Willy Adames has also been a big addition, adding 22 RBIs this season with eight bombs, which leads the team. The lineup will face Luis Castillo who is making his season debut for the Reds.

On the hill, Milwaukee will have Brandon Woodruff, who has struggled a bit this season as his ERA creeps just above 5.00. He’s allowed 14 earned runs in 24.1 innings of work. But his last time out he faced this Reds team and threw 5.2 innings, allowed three runs and struck out 12 in the win, so he’ll look to replicate that tonight

Brewers starting lineup, May 9

TBD