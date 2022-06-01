Astros vs. A’s: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Houston Astros and Oakland A’s square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3:37 p.m. The game takes place at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California and will be available to watch on ESPN. Cole Irvin will get the ball for Oakland while the Astros will send Justin Verlander to the bump.

The Astros are in a good spot heading into this game, having come out with a win in the first two games of this series and have allowed the A’s to score just one run in each of those contests. Houston is riding a three-game win streak and has earned victories in seven of their last 10 games. Verlander doesn’t seem to be aging at all, either. He’s racked up a 6-2 record on the season and has an ERA just barely over 2.00 in nearly 60 innings pitched.

On the other hand, Oakland is not thriving at all. They sit in the basement of the AL West standings, 13 games back of the Astros. They’ve lost seven of their last 10 games and limp into this one with one win in their last six overall. Irvin has been decent this season, boasting a 2-2 record with an ERA hovering just over 3.10. You know what you’re going to get out of him, typically a solid 5-6 innings with one or two earned runs and a low strikeout number.

Astros vs. A’s

Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Cole Irvin

First pitch: 3:37 p.m. EST

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Astros -225, A’s +185

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Astros -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline pick: Astros -225

Verlander has been stellar this season and the A’s offense has struggled recently. A combined two runs over the last 18 innings for Oakland won’t get it done Wednesday against a former Cy Young winner and the first-place Astros.

Player prop pick: Martin Maldonado over 0.5 home runs (+650)

Yeah, this is definitely a long-shot bet. But Maldonado has two hits in six career at-bats against Irvin. He has a home run and a double against him in that time.

