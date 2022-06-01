Padres vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO., and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. On the mound, Padres’ Yu Darvish will try to best the Cardinals’ Dakota Hudson.

The Padres (30-19) have lost five of their past seven games, scoring just 17 runs in that span. And after Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat, San Diego has dropped 22 of its previous 32 games at Busch Stadium. Manny Machado continues to be a driving force for the Padres as he is slashing .347/.426/.563. He leads MLB with a 3.4 FanGraphs WAR. Darvish has had a couple of clunkers this season, but outside of those two starts, he has turned in a quality start in his seven others. He carries an impressive 0.99 WHIP.

The Cardinals (28-21) have won eight of their past 11 games and are now a season-high seven games over .500. That successful stretch coincides with the callup of rookie Nolan Gorman, who had three hits Tuesday and has a 1.150 OPS through his first 31 MLB at-bats. Paul Goldschmidt, however, is the straw that stirs the drink here. The veteran first baseman leads the National League in batting average (.352), slugging (.626) and OPS (1.048). Hudson has a solid 3.22 ERA but a high 1.41 WHIP. He hasn’t thrown more than five innings in any of his past four starts.

Padres vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Dakota Hudson

First pitch: 1:15 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Padres -1.5 (+130), Cardinals +1.5 (-150)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Padres -130, Cardinals +110

Moneyline pick: Cardinals +110

It’s difficult to back to the Padres with the state of their offense. And for as good as Darvish is, he’s not impervious to a blowup. Let’s go with the hot home team.

Player prop pick: Paul Goldschmidt OVER 1.5 total bases (+115)

Goldy has had decent success versus Darvish — 8-for-27, two extra-base hits. But moreover, he’s just about impossible to get out right now. He is slashing .438/.480/.888 with 21 extra-base hits, nine homers and 32 RBIs over his current 22-game hitting streak. Getting this prop at plus money is a great value.

