Giants vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Carlos Rodon will throw for the Giants with Aaron Nola on the hill for the Phillies.

San Francisco (27-21) will go for a sweep on Wednesday and will bring a three-game winning streak into this matchup. Rodon has a 3.60 ERA heading into his 10th start and allowed fewer than 3 runs in seven appearances in 2022. The Giants have one of the best offenses in baseball with the third most runs per game, and Mike Yastrzemski has a .409 on-base percentage.

Philadelphia (21-29) will look to end their losing streak at five games if they can get a win Wednesday night. Nola is racking up a ton of innings as he ranks ninth in total innings pitched this season. He has a 3.56 ERA over 10 starts in 2022. The Phillies are scoring the 11th most runs per game with Bryce Harper leading the way with 32 RBIs and a .359 on-base percentage.

Giants vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 6:05 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Giants -1.5 (+165)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Phillies -125, Giants +105

Moneyline pick: Phillies -125

Philadelphia will avoid the sweep and avoid a six-game losing streak with a victory Wednesday night. Rodon’s 2022 numbers look good, but a lot of that has to do with a fantastic first month of the season when he allowed just 3 runs over 23 innings. He was not nearly as good in May, and the Phillies should put themselves in a position to take this game.

Player prop pick: Carlos Rodon Over 8.5 strikeouts (+105)

This is a solid matchup for Rodon to put up a high strikeout total, which has been a strength of his game throughout his career but especially over his last few seasons. Rodon threw at least 8 strikeouts five times this year and will face a Philadelphia lineup that is tied for the 24th most strikeouts per game.

