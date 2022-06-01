White Sox vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Southsiders will send Michael Kopech to the hill and the Blue Jays will hand the ball to Hyun Jin Ryu.

The White Sox come into this game riding a very lukewarm streak. They’ve won five of their last 10 games and narrowly fell the Toronto 6-5 in the first game of this series. Chicago sits five games back of the Twins in the AL Central standings, and Kopech will look to inch them closer to the top spot. He’s been pitching well this season, with an ERA under 1.30 in 42 innings tossed.

Toronto comes into this game riding a six-game win streak, which was nearly snapped last night at the hands of the White Sox. The Blue Birds came away with the win though and will hope Ryu can put together a solid performance tonight to help push the streak to seven wins. Ryu has been solid, but unremarkable this season. He's allowed 14 earned runs in 23 innings pitched. Though in his 11 innings tossed he’s allowed just two runs to score while striking out four hitters.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Michael Kopech vs. Hyun Jin Ryu.

First pitch: 7:07 p.m.

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -135, White Sox +115

Moneyline pick: White Sox +115

The Jays are riding that hot winning streak, that’s probably the only reason they’re favored here. Ryu has been better as of late, but Kopech and the Sox should be the team to set Toronto’s winning streak back to zero.

Player prop pick: Hyun Jin Ryu under 3.5 strikeouts (-160)

Ryu is not a strikeout pitcher even in his best appearances. He’s struggled at times this year but seems to be getting back on track in his recent outings. Still, even in back-to-back wins for Ryu, he has just a combined four strikeouts. He hasn’t sat down more than three opposing hitters in nearly two months (on April 10 he had four Ks).

