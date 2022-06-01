Angels vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will be available to watch on FS1. A couple of left-handers are scheduled to take the mound: The Angels’ Reid Detmers and the Yankees’ Nestor Cortes.

After Tuesday’s 9-1 defeat, the Angels (27-23) have lost six consecutive games. The blame is mostly on their pitching as L.A.’s offense leads the American League in runs and OPS. Even after going 0-for-4 on Tuesday, MVP candidate Mike Trout has an outstanding .350/.435/.738 slash line in 21 games at Yankee Stadium. In two starts since throwing a no-hitter on May 10, Detmers has allowed eight runs on eight hits (four HRs) in just 9.2 innings.

The Yankees (34-15) have been able to maintain MLB’s best record despite a recent rash of injuries to their lineup and bullpen. They hit two homers last night, giving them 69 for the season, the second-most in the Majors and one more than the Angels. MVP candidate Aaron Judge paces the league with 18 homers and a .657 OPS. Speaking of league leaders, Cortes is first in MLB in opponents’ batting average (.175), second in ERA (1.70) and third in WHIP (0.85).

Angels vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Nestor Cortes

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: YES

Yankees local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Angels +1.5 (-130), Yankees -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Yankees -180, Angels +155

Moneyline pick: Yankees -180

The Angels’ luck will turn soon; they are better than how they’ve played over the past week. But with Nasty Nestor on the mound for the Yanks and with Detmers scuffling recently, I think you have to take the Bombers here.

Player prop pick: Shohei Ohtani OVER 0.5 home runs (+330)

Ohtani almost hit one out to dead center last night and has three HRs in eight games at the stadium in the Bronx. Cortes is obviously a tough matchup, but with that short porch in right field, it will take just a flick of the wrists on a small mistake for Ohtani to leave the yard.

