Reds vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Hunter Greene is on the mound for Cincinnati with Garrett Whitlock starting for Boston.

Cincinnati (17-31) is no longer in last place as they head into Wednesday winners of five of their last six games. Greene has been inconsistent through the first nine starts of his MLB career and will go in with a 5.89 ERA. The Reds rank 15th in runs per game, and catcher Tyler Stephenson will go in with a .296 batting average.

Boston (23-27) will look to avoid a three-game losing streak in this matchup. Whitlock has a 3.49 ERA over 11 appearances and seven starts in 2022, coming off an outing where he allowed 2 runs over 6 innings in last week’s start with the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox score the sixth-most runs per game, and JD Martinez, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vazquez are all hitting above .300 this season.

Reds vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Garrett Whitlock

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Red Sox -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -210, Reds +175

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -210

Boston has the pitching advantage in this matchup, and it’s tough to rely on Greene, who allowed fewer than 3 runs in three starts in May but also gave up 13 runs combined in his first and last start of the month. The Red Sox have the better offense and should pull away with a victory in this spot.

Player prop pick: Garrett Whitlock Over 4.5 strikeouts (-150)

The Red Sox starter has a high strikeout rate this season and did the same last year out of the bullpen. Whitlock will get a matchup with a Reds lineup that averages the 10th most strikeouts in 2022. This will likely come down to how long Whitlock can stay in the game because plenty of the outs he records come via the strikeout.

