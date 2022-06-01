Brewers vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL., and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Cubs veteran RHP Kyle Hendricks will be on the bump for the home team. The Brewers have called up RHP Jason Alexander to make his MLB debut

Despite a loss Tuesday, the Brewers (32-19) still hold a three-game lead in the National League Central. They have been afflicted by injuries to some top pitchers and bats recently but are getting by with the help of the home run; Milwaukee has hit an MLB-best 70 homers. Outfielder Tyrone Taylor has driven in six runs over his past four games, with an extra-base hit in each. The 29-year-old Alexander is a ground-ball pitcher who has recorded a 2.64 ERA through 47.2 innings at Triple-A this year.

The Cubs (20-29) snapped a little three-game skid with a 7-8 victory in the first game of this series Tuesday. Willson Contreras led the way with a homer, two runs and two RBIs. He has scored 17 times in his past 21 games and is second among all qualified catchers with an .860 OPS. While the Cubs placed star rookie Seiya Suzuki on the injured list this week, fellow rookie Christopher Morel went 1-for-4 on Tuesday and has now reached safely in each of his first 14 MLB games. Hendricks has had a terrible first couple of months to this season as he’s posted a 5.20 ERA. The Brewers got to him for six runs in 4.1 innings back on April 29.

Brewers vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Kyle Hendricks

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Brewers -1.5 (+140), Cubs +1.5 (-160)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Brewers -115, Cubs -105

Moneyline pick: Brewers -115

As the moneyline odds suggest, this is a total toss-up. You’ve got two unpredictable starting pitchers facing lineups that are each missing prominent hitters. With not much good data to depend on, lean toward the Brew Crew, who are fairly unlikely to drop two games in a row to a clearly inferior Cubs team.

Player prop pick: Kyle Hendricks UNDER 3.5 strikeouts (-105)

If Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the lineup, it’s worth looking at some of his props since he is a healthy 18-for-50 with five doubles in his career versus Hendricks. Regardless, this line looks pretty safe. Hendricks has struck out three or fewer batters in six of his past seven starts. The Brewers whiff a lot, but they K’d just twice against Hedricks when these teams met in April.

