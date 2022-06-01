Pirates vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA., and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Pirates are scheduled to send Jose Quintana to the mound, and he will be countered by the Dodgers’ Micah White.

The Pirates (21-27) have taken the first two games of this series as their lineup has gotten to Walker Buehler, Craig Kimbrel and Julio Urias. Rookie Tucapita Marcano has homered in each of the first two games of this series. Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes is 11-for-29 over his past seven games. Quintana has been a huge surprise for the Bucs this year; he has a 2.15 ERA through 46 innings and gave up only four earned runs across 27 innings last month.

The Dodgers have the best record in the National League at 33-16, yet have lost four of their past five games versus Pittsburgh. And that directly followed a streak in which the Dodgers won 16 straight against the Pirates. Baseball, man. Trea Turner is slashing .352/.412/.582 (32-91 AB) with 21 RBI over his 23-game hit streak. And Mookie Betts is coming off a month in which he hit 12 homers; only four players in Dodgers franchise history have crushed more HRs in a single month.

Pirates vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Jose Quintana vs. Micah White

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Pirates +1.5 (+100), Dodgers -1.5 (-120)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -275, Pirates +220

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -275

It’s an absolutely gutless pick, but the Dodgers haven’t been swept at home in a three-game series since 2018! And the Pirates haven’t swept any team in a three-game series since 2020. They also haven’t swept the Dodgers in any series since 2000. Even with Quintana on the mound, and even with the Dodgers likely going with a bullpen game, starting with White, I can’t in good conscience pick the Pirates here.

Player prop pick: Mookie Betts OVER 0.5 home runs (+290)

He went 0-for-4 last night, so for someone as hot as Betts, that means he’s due, right? At the very least, he has the platoon advantage against Quintana tonight and has hit the left-hander pretty well during his career, with a .316 average (6-for-19), one homer and two doubles.

