Cubs vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Wade Miley will start for the Cubs with Luis Severino on the mound for the Yankees.

Chicago (23-33) hasn’t played since Tuesday and will enter this series on a three-game losing streak. Miley made three starts in his first season with the Cubs and allowed 6 runs over 16 innings of work. The Cubs have the sixth-best on-base percentage, and Willson Contreras leads the way with a .403 OBP.

New York (41-16) won eight of its last nine games as the Yankees continue to improve on their MLB-best record. Severino made 10 starts this season and has a 2.95 ERA, coming off an outing where he threw 7 scoreless innings, giving up 1 hit with 10 strikeouts. Offensively, the Yankees scored double-digit runs in half of their last six games, and Aaron Judge leads all of baseball with 22 home runs.

Cubs vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Wade Miley vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Yankees -1.5 (-120)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -260, Cubs +210

Moneyline pick: Cubs +210

Chicago is definitely worth the risk with these odds, and I’m not sure why they’re considered this heavy of an underdog in this spot. The Cubs have a bullpen advantage considering they had two full days off going into this game, and Miley is a good pitcher, starting 28 games for the Cincinnati Reds last season with a 3.37 ERA. There’s a ton of value on Chicago with a huge potential payout on Friday night.

Player prop pick: Luis Severino Over 6.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Yankees starter has a K/9 of 10, which is very good, and he will go up against a Cubs lineup that averages the 22nd most strikeouts per game this season. He struck out a combined 18 batters in his last two starts and threw at least 7 K’s in four of his last five outings.

