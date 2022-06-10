Brewers vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Aaron Ashby will throw for the Brewers with Erick Fedde on the mound for the Nationals.

Milwaukee (33-26) lost their last six games, and it is still in first place in the NL Central because the St. Louis Cardinals lost three in a row. Ashby made 12 appearances with six starts and will go in with a 3.13 ERA. The Brewers scored fewer than 5 runs throughout this skid and were shut out three times. Christian Yelich had 2 hits yesterday and recorded 5 hits during this week’s series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Washington (21-38) is coming off a series with the Miami Marlins where the Nationals were swept in three games. Fedde will make his 12th start of 2022 and will bring a 4.88 ERA with him. Washington has the fourth-highest batting average, though that has not necessarily translated to scoring where it ranks No. 23 in runs per game. Josh Bell leads the team with a .378 on-base percentage.

Brewers vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Aaron Ashby vs. Erick Fedde

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Nationals local broadcast: MASN 2

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Brewers -1.5 (-110)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Brewers -180, Nationals +155

Moneyline pick: Nationals +155

The Brewers have the pitching advantage in this spot, but this is a hard team to trust right now especially when they’re getting -180 odds. Milwaukee hasn’t been scoring, and pitching has not performed well, so keep fading the Brewers until further notice.

Player prop pick: Aaron Ashby Under 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

Ashby was a high-strikeout thrower last season, and that continued into 2022 with an 11.7 K/9, but this is not the matchup where he will put up a high K total. Washington makes a lot of contact, striking out the second-fewest times per game this season.

