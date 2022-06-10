Blue Jays vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Blue Jays will start Jose Berrios, and Elvin Rodriguez will throw for the Tigers.

Toronto (33-23) won two of three games in this week’s series with the Kansas City Royals heading into Friday night. Jose Berrios will take a 5.24 ERA into this matchup over 11 starts in 2022. The Blue Jays scored at least 7 runs in four straight games until Wednesday’s 8-4 loss, though George Springer, Bo Bichette, Zack Collins and Cavan Biggio each recorded 2 hits.

Detroit (23-33) swept a two-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this week as the Tigers return home. Rodriguez made four appearances and three starts in his rookie season and has a 10.13 ERA, allowing 18 runs over 16 innings of work. The Tigers haven’t scored more than 5 runs in a game since May 30, and Miguel Cabrera is one of their top hitters with a .297 batting average.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Jose Berrios vs. Elvin Rodriguez

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (-125)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -220, Tigers +180

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -220

You will not get a significant payout with Toronto with these odds, but you cannot put much trust in Rodriguez this early in his career, coming off an outing where he allowed 10 runs on 11 hits in 4.1 innings against the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays have a significantly better offense, and they shouldn’t have any issues in this spot.

Player prop pick: Jose Berrios Under 4.5 strikeouts (+125)

Berrios’ strikeout numbers are down in 2022 compared to previous years of his career with a 7.8 K/9, and that includes his last outing where he struck out 13 batters in 7 innings against the Minnesota Twins. Berrios threw fewer than 5 strikeouts in four of his last six starts, and this is good value with plus odds.

