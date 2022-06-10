Red Sox vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Rich Hill is set to start for the Red Sox, while Marco Gonzales gets the nod for the Mariners.

After a horrendous start, where the Red Sox were 23-25, Boston has played much better as of late. They have won seven of their last 10 games putting them two games above .500. While Xander Bogaerts, JD Martinez, and Rafael Devers have been phenomenal this season, hitting above .280 with a ton of power, Alex Verdugo got off to an unexpected slow star. He’s quickly heating up, however, hitting .357 in his last seven games. On the mound, Rich Hill has given them what they’ve expected from him. In 10 starts, Hill is 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA.

Ty France has been the best hitter for the Mariners by far. France is hitting .327 with nine home runs and 38 runs batted in. After a red-hot start, J.P. Crawford has cooled off a bit as he’s now hitting .294 with five home runs and 15 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is starting to heat up as well. After a slow start, where he was hitting below .200, Rodriguez is now hitting .270 with seven home runs, 26 runs batted in, and 17 stolen bases.

Red Sox vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Rich Hill vs. Marco Gonzales

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. EST

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Mariners local broadcast:

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Red Sox -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -115, Mariners -105

Moneyline pick: Mariners -105

For some reason, I really like the Mariners in this one. Rich Hill has done his job, but the Mariners lineup is heating up. With Julio Rodriguez and those guys finding their rhythm, I expect them to come out on top tonight.

Player prop pick: Eugenio Suarez over 1.5 total bases (+135)

In his career against Rich Hill, Suarez is 5-10 with two home runs and five runs batted in. I fully expect Suarez to take some power swings against Hill, who doesn't throw very hard. Look for at least one extra-base hit from Suarez in this one.

