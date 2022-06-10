Dodgers vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:15 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Walker Buehler is set to start for the Dodgers, while Jakob Junis gets the nod for the Giants.

So far, the Dodgers have been one of the best teams in baseball, which was expected. They currently sit at 37-20, just two games above the Padres for first place in the NL West. Trea Turner has been one of their top bats. In their last seven games, Turner is hitting .348 with two home runs, five runs batted in, and three stolen bases. On the mound Walker Buehler has been his normal self. In 11 starts, Buehler is 6-2 with a 3.84 ERA and 52 strikeouts.

The Giants have been decent this season which isn’t a surprise. Mike Yastrzemski has been their top hitter as he’s hitting .280 with five home runs and 21 runs batted in. Thairo Estrada has surprised some fans. He’s hitting .274 with three home runs, 24 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases. Their big power bat has been Joc Pederson who is hitting .259 with 13 home runs and 30 runs batted in. Jakob Junis has been a bit of a surprise for the Giants this season as he is 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 35 strikeouts.

Dodgers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Jakob Junis

First pitch: 10:15 p.m. EST

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -150, Giants +130

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -150

With Buehler on the mound, look for a big Dodgers win tonight. While Junis has been great this season, he is due for a bad start. Against the Dodgers lineup, it will be extremely tough for him. Look for the Dodgers to win by two or more runs.

Player prop pick: Trea Turner over 1.5 total bases (-120)

Like I said above, Turner has been phenomenal as of late. He’s been one of the bets hitters in all of the MLB over the past few weeks. In three at-bats against Junis in his career, Turner has one hit. Look for Turner to have multiple hits in tonights matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.