Rockies vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader

The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres square off in a doubleheader on Saturday with first pitch set of Game 2 at 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego and will be available to watch on local broadcasts and through MLB.tv. Kyle Freeland (1-5, 4.53 ERA) will step on the mound for the Rockies and will go against Padres ace MacKenzie Gore (4-1, 1.50 ERA).

San Diego blanked the Rockies in the series opener on Friday, coming away with a 9-0 shutout. The Padres got production from up and down the lineup including Manny Machado, who went deep for his 10th home run of the season. San Diego has won six of its last seven games heading into Saturday’s doubleheader and pulled to within one game of the Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

Colorado managed to get just four hits off Padres starter Joe Musgrove through six innings and couldn’t capitalize on any situation where it had runners in scoring position. The Rockies are trying to fight their way out of the cellar of the NL West during this series.

Rockies vs. Padres Game 2

Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. MacKenzie Gore

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Padres -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Padres -220, Rockies +180

Moneyline pick: Padres -220

Don’t overthink this one. The second game of a doubleheader favors the pitcher in a situation where the opposing lineup may be slightly fatigued and Gore has been killing it on the mound in the last month. Take the Padres moneyline.

