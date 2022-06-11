Mets vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Mets and LA Angels square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 10:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will be available to watch on local broadcasts and through MLB.tv. Carlos Carrasco gets the starting nod for the Mets, while Michael Lorenzen will hit the mound for the Angels.

The Mets enter Saturday’s matchup at (39-21), good for first in the NL East and the best record in the National League. They are a league-best in batting average at .264 and second overall in runs with 306 and counting. New York kicked off this three-game series with the Angels with a 7-3 win Friday night, led by Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha’s three-RBI performances.

On the other side, the Angels sit at (28-32) and second in the AL West. Prior to their series with New York, the Angels had snapped a 14-game losing streak led by Shohei Ohtani’s pitching gem. There has been much to be desired on offense for an Angels team that is 16th in batting average at .242 and 12th in runs with 260. Los Angeles will hold out hope that Mike Trout could soon return after suffering a groin injury and help provide a much-needed spark.

Mets vs. Angels

Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Michael Lorenzen

First pitch: 10:07 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet New York

Angels local broadcast: Fox Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Mets -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Mets -135, Angels +115

Moneyline pick: Mets -135

The Mets pitching staff has a collective 9.1 K/9, the sixth-best in all of baseball. Los Angeles averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.9) in the league this season. Carrasco is also an experienced veteran and has a 2.02 ERA in 11 career games against the Angels. Go with the favorite in this matchup.

Player prop pick: Shohei Ohtani over 0.5 hits (-225)

Ohtani went 1-for-4 in Friday’s loss to New York and if the Angels want any chance to be competitive they’ll need a spark on offense. He did just that to snap Los Angeles’ 14-game losing streak and in the second game of this series, he’ll build on his seven-games streak of at least one hit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.