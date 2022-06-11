Rangers vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will be available to watch on local broadcasts and through MLB.tv. The pitching matchup features the Rangers’ Cy Young contender Martin Perez against White Sox ace Lucas Giolito.

The Rangers (26-31) dropped Friday’s series opener, 8-3, and have lost seven of their past nine games, so they’ve got the right man on the mound today to help turn them around. Perez has been stunningly incredible this season. He was a below-average starter on the whole through his first 10 MLB seasons (96 ERA+), but he leads the American League with a 1.56 ERA this season and was recently named the AL Pitcher of the Month for May. After a deep, prolonged slump to begin the season, second baseman Marcus Semien has 10 hits in his past 21 at-bats.

The White Sox (27-29) had lost eight of their past 12 games prior to Friday’s game. Chicago has now won 17 of its previous 20 games versus Texas. Giolito has been in the thick of the Cy Young race in recent years, but 2022 has been more uneven. He has a 3.54 ERA and has given up 49 hits — including 10 homers — in 48.1 innings. First baseman Jose Abreu is batting .368 with seven extra-base hits in his past 16 games. Rookie Jake Burger had two hits in Friday’s win and has picked up six extra-base hits and five RBIs over his past five games.

Rangers vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Martin Perez vs. Lucas Giolito

First pitch: 2:10 p.m.

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: White Sox -1.5 (+145)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: White Sox -145, Rangers +125

Moneyline pick: White Sox -145

Watching Perez dominate can make you feel like Jesse Pinkman — “He can’t keep getting away with it!” Giolito can match him if he’s on his game, especially against a Rangers team that is averaging three runs per game over its past nine. Given the White Sox’s success versus Texas at home and their better lineup, side with the South Siders.

Player prop pick: Lucas Giolito over 6.5 strikeouts (-130)

Giolito struck out only three batters over six innings in his last start, but he has cleared this number in six of his other seven starts since returning from the injured list on April 24. Expect him to have a big day against a struggling opponent.

