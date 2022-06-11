Diamondbacks vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies square off Saturday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will be available to watch on FOX. Madison Bumgarner will start for the Diamondbacks and Zach Wheeler gets the call for the Phillies.

The Diamondbacks enter the second game of this three-game series versus the Phillies with a 28-32 record and sit in fourth place in the AL West. With a .216 batting average that’s ranked 29th in the league and a 4.36 ERA that’s good for 26th in the league, the Diamondbacks are looking for a spark on both offense and defense. There could still be hope for a summer push as Arizona sits 4.5 games out of a wild card spot.

The Phillies are riding a hot streak as they have notched eight straight wins to bump their record to 29-29, good for third in the NL East and just 2.5 games out of a wild card spot. Philadelphia is now perfect under new manager Rob Thomson and has experienced a resurgence at the plate. Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 16 home runs, while Bryce Harper has played like a reigning MVP and is batting close to .400 for over a month. A summer push for the postseason is not out of play for Philadelphia.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Madison Bumgarner vs. Zach Wheeler

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Phillies -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Diamondbacks +195, Phillies -240

Moneyline pick: Phillies -240

Perhaps all it took was a manager change or maybe it’s just the summer season but the Phillies are firmly in place to make a run at a wild card spot. Philadelphia is entering the soft spot of their schedule and with their awakening at the plate that has them batting at .250 (7th in the league), I don’t see the hot streak stopping in the short term. Go with the favorite in Philadelphia.

Player prop pick: Bryce Harper over 0.5 hits (-205)

Harper has a hit in six of his last seven games and is batting close to .400 for more than a month. It’s been a MVP-worthy stretch and with the Phillies finding their momentum as a team, Harper should continue to deliver at the plate. He should make it six straight games with a hit after Saturday’s contest.

