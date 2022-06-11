Athletics vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland and will be available to watch on FS1. Frankie Montas will start for the A’s while Zach Plesac gets the starting call for the Guardians.

The A’s have their sights set on rebuilding towards the future and it’s illustrated with their performance to date this season. Oakland ranks last in batting average at .209, 28th in runs with 193 and in the bottom 10 in both ERA (4.35) and WHIP (1.32). The A’s are currently in the midst of a 10-game losing streak following a 3-2 loss to the Guardians on Friday. Oakland had a shot at snapping its losing streak but came one out short in Paul Blackburn’s best performance of his breakout season.

Cleveland rallied with three runs in the ninth inning on Friday to extend Oakland’s losing streak to 10 games. The win bumped the Guardians’ record to 28-26, good for second place in the AL Central and just a half a game out of a wild card spot in the AL standings. The Guardians are 8-2 in their last 10 games and hope that a summer push towards the postseason is in order.

A’s vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Frankie Montas vs. Zach Plesac

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

A’s local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Guardians -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: A’s +110, Guardians -130

Moneyline pick: Guardians -130

The A’s may have the pitching advantage with Montas on the mound but the question remains whether they can overcome a lackluster offense. That statement rings true given Montas’ 3.02 ERA coincided with his 2-6 record this season. Simply put, he hasn’t had the run support around him. Oakland’s offense can’t keep up with the Guardians so take the favorite here.

Player prop pick: Frankie Montas over 4.5 strikeouts (-145)

Montas has five strikeouts or more in 10 of his 12 appearances this season, including in three straight games. There’s a reason Montas could be the most attractive name among starting pitchers as we approach the trade deadline as he continues to post strong performances even in losses. Take the over on strikeouts for him Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.