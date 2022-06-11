Cubs vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s FOX game

The Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in New York City and will be available to watch on FOX. Matt Swarmer gets the starting call for the Cubs and Jordan Montgomery will hit the mound for the Yankees.

The Cubs are hoping Saturday will allow them to snap a current four-game losing streak that pushed their record to 23-34. Chicago is fourth in the NL Central and is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Yankees on Friday night. Both teams could not find any magic at the plate with the Cubs falling in the 13th inning after an RBI single from pinch-hitter Jose Trevino.

The Yankees outlasted the Cubs Friday night in what was Anthony Rizzo’s first matchup against his former team. Prior to Trevino’s hit in the 13th inning, New York went 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position. Luis Severino struck out 10 and gave up one run in six innings on Friday as Montgomery will look to replicate the performance in his start on Saturday.

Cubs vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Matt Swarmer vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

National broadcast: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Cubs +190, Yankees -235

Moneyline pick: Yankees -235

The books may dare you to take Chicago here given that some may look at Friday’s performance and focus on the 13 innings required by the Yankees to dispose of the Cubs. Simply put, New York overlooked its opponent and it’s hard to imagine a carryover of its struggles at the plate. The Cubs threw everything in their bullpen to win and still came up short. They’re spent, so take the favorites here.

Player prop pick: Aaron Hicks over 0.5 home runs (+500)

Before Friday’s team struggles where Hicks went 0-for-5 at the plate, he had two hits in each of his three previous games. He also scored four runs over those three games and homered in one of them. He faces Swarmer who has been good through his first two outings (1-0, 1.50 ERA) but he could be due for a rough performance soon. Hicks has been swinging a hot bat as of late and could send one deep Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.